Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,946.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

