Capital Analysts LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 328,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

