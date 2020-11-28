Capital Analysts LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

