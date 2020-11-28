Capital Analysts LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

