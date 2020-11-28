Capital Analysts LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 416,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47,398 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 266,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $156.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $156.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

