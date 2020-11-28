Capital Analysts LLC Has $128,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,116,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,531,000 after buying an additional 694,192 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,618,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,364,000 after buying an additional 401,899 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

