Capital Analysts LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

