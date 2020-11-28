Capital Analysts LLC Has $107,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 297,951 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

