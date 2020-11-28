Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 90,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

