Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

