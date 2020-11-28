Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

