Capital Analysts LLC Buys 380 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Copart by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Copart by 2,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

