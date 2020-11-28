Capital Analysts LLC Buys 302 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

