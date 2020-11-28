Capital Analysts LLC Buys 274 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR opened at $86.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.