Capital Analysts LLC Buys 241 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 365.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $323.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.64. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

