Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.