Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 202.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

SPMO stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $53.79.

