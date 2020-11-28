Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

