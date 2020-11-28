Cango (NYSE:CANG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 138.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.