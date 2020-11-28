Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar ended the third quarter of 2020 on an impressive note, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, courtesy of the coronavirus outbreak, the company has been witnessing significant logistic costs, mostly shipping expenses. This might weigh on its earnings performance in the coming days. Moreover, some projects are expected to move into the next year, which will hurt its operational results for 2020. Its shares underperformed the industry in the past year. Drastic solar subsidy cut decided by the Chinese government may also hurt the stock’s prospects. Escalated trade dispute between China and the United States in the recent past may also impact this stock’s international operations. Yet, it has one of the world’s largest utility-scale solar project development platforms”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

CSIQ opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $209,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

