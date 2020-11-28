Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

