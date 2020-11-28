Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$44.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.70. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

