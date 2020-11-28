Canaccord Genuity Raises Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$107.50

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$104.50 to C$107.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$101.47 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$105.20.

RY opened at C$108.16 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total value of C$708,309.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$553,546.11. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Insiders sold 23,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,910 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

