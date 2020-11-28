Canaccord Genuity Boosts Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 250

Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FORT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 236.57 ($3.09).

LON FORT opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $413.85 million and a P/E ratio of -786.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.86. Forterra plc has a 1-year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

