Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.00. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $35.76 on Monday. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $533.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.