Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,323,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,047,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

