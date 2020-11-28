Brokerages Set Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) PT at $12.33

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $21.30 on Monday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $590.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

