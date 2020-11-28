Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Price Target at €3.13

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.13 ($3.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

O2D opened at €2.39 ($2.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.28 and its 200-day moving average is €2.44. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52-week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

