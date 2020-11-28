Brokerages Set Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target at $8.30

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

ORGO stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,782 shares of company stock worth $386,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

