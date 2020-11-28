Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Target Price at $15.94

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $338.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

