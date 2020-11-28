Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Target Price at $172.78

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $168.81 on Monday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 185.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

