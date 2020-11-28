Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Target Price at $73.40

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE BMY opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,591. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

