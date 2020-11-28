Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $46.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $310,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,539 shares of company stock worth $2,823,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,433,000 after buying an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.74. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.