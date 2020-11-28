Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDGE. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc bought 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,846 shares of company stock valued at $569,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 245.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 328.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.