Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNHF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

