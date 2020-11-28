Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.
Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.
