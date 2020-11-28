Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1,850.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

