BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 15th

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NYSE BWA opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

