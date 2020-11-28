Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier from $0.45 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

BDRBF opened at $0.38 on Monday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

