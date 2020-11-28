Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier from $0.45 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

BDRBF opened at $0.38 on Monday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

