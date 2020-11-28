Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (BOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) stock opened at GBX 722.15 ($9.43) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 619.93. Bodycote plc has a 1 year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Bodycote plc (BOY.L) news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, with a total value of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 649.55 ($8.49).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

