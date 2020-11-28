Bob Noyen Acquires 25,209 Shares of Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) insider Bob Noyen purchased 25,209 shares of Record plc (REC.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

REC stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.30. Record plc has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Record plc (REC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About Record plc (REC.L)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

