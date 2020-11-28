Bob Noyen Acquires 25,209 Shares of Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) insider Bob Noyen purchased 25,209 shares of Record plc (REC.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,831.51 ($12,844.93).

REC stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.30. Record plc has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Record plc (REC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

