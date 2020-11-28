BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:BHI)

BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BHI opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. BMO UK High Income Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 million and a PE ratio of 47.78.
About BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L)
