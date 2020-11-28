BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:BHI)

BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BHI opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. BMO UK High Income Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 million and a PE ratio of 47.78.

About BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L)

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

