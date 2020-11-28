BMO Capital Markets Trims Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Target Price to $24.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ERRPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

ERRPF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

