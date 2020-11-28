BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.13.

TSE ERO opened at C$22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 62.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.35. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6699998 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

