BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. The company is witnessing strong demand for its ‘Work from Anywhere’ solutions, which is a major driver for the Spark business. BlackBerry secured more than 500 million endpoints including more than 175 million cars. QNX design wins and significant cybersecurity partnerships bode well. With a holistic growth model, BlackBerry aims to expand its market leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. However, BlackBerry faces intense competition from key players with macro challenges in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for new products and technological obsolescence remain major headwinds. Also, forex woes along with high capital investments weigh on its near-term profitability.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $28,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackBerry by 35.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 140.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

