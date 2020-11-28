Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.57.

NYSE BSM opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 290,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 308,516 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

