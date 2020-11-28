Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $90.53 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

