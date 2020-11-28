Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

BDTX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,090 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $601,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $73,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,901.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

