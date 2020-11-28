BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,098 shares of company stock worth $17,513,630 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

