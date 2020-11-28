Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $271.16 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $271.16 or 0.01561246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $2.33 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,368.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00104972 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00356773 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002922 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007211 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
