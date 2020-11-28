Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $271.16 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $271.16 or 0.01561246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $2.33 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,368.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00104972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00356773 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,584,856 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.