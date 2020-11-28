Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $271.16 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $271.16 or 0.01561246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $2.33 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,368.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00104972 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00356773 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002922 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007211 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000327 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000039 BTC.
  • Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000200 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,584,856 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

